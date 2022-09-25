Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski is reminding veterans that it is important they file their DD214 discharge papers with the Niagara County Clerk’s Office and stressed there is no cost to filing these forms nor for requesting a certified copy should the need one a later date. These forms are important for veterans to access many of the government programs and benefits for which they are entitled upon honorable discharge.
“It has been brought to the attention of county clerks across the state that there are businesses who are charging for filing a veteran’s DD214 forms with the local clerk’s office and obtaining copies, when this is completely unnecessary,” said Jastrzemski. “Any veteran can file this themselves at no charge and receive a copy at no charge.”
He said it appears these businesses make the filing process seem much more complicated than it is and sell their services as a go-between for the veteran with the local clerk’s office.
“Again, not only is this just a matter of bringing your DD214 papers to our office in Lockport, but our Veterans Service Agency is located in the same place so in case there is some sort of question or issue, we have people readily available to help,” said Jastrzemski.
Jastrzemski said any veteran who has a question about filing their DD214 or any other question, should reach out the Veterans Service Agency at (716) 438-4090.
