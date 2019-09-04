The Common Council is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. today, but don't expect any action on the two most contentious issues of recent months: the moratorium for 360 Davison Road or Lockport Police Department dispatching.
The council held a public hearing Aug. 21 on its proposed six-month moratorium on development of 360 Davison Road, drawing nearly equal numbers of opponents and supporters. Cazenovia Recovery Systems has proposed developing the property into a residential treatment facility and low-income apartments, which many nearby residents vocally oppose.
The proposed moratorium must first go before the Niagara County Planning Board, whose next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 16. Mayor Michelle Roman said the county planning board has 30 days to make a decision, and if they don't make a decision after 30 days, it's like them approving the moratorium.
Council members say the moratorium will allow the city to review the zoning for 360 Davison Road, which is split between the city and town. The city portion is zoned Reserved Area, which permits parks, golf courses, athletic fields, cemeteries and various essential services.
Meanwhile, the council has no scheduled action on LPD's dispatch center, which is down to one working phone line.
The council is mulling over two options for dispatch: Keep the work at LPD and upgrade the equipment, or consolidate LPD's dispatch center with Niagara County.
Last month, the council appeared set to vote on a one-time, $272,000 contract with Motorola Systems to upgrade LPD's dispatch center. Roman said a vote on that contract by the Aug. 21 meeting would have been "ideal."
But the council ended up not voting on the contract. As of Tuesday evening, the council had no prepared resolution to either upgrade LPD's dispatch center or consolidate police dispatch with the county.
Roman noted a deal hasn't been voted on yet because the police officers' union will not agree to join the main frequency of the sheriff's office dispatch, and currently the only council members who support the Motorola contract are Common Council President and 3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine and Alderman at Large Larry Eggert.
