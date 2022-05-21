Despite encouraging news Thursday on a baby formula shortage that has left parents panicked, a local pediatrician is warning that it may take weeks for supply to catch up to demand.
Dr. William Baier of Lockport Pediatrics said while he’s certain the shortage will end soon, it may be a bit longer than some officials have estimated.
On Thursday, it was reported that Abbott Nutrition’s Michigan formula plant, the largest in the U.S., which has been closed since February due to contamination problems, could be up and running again by next week.
Baier estimates they’ll be at least a three- or four-week wait before shelves are better stocked.
What to do in the meantime?
Jamie Felt, assistant director for Catholic Charities WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children), said her office has been fielding that very question from parents who want to know what to do.
There’s no easy answers. Felt said the program has been a liaison between the stores and the participants of WIC, but it is on the same level as ordinary consumers.
“We do shopping in the store, just like everyone else,” she said.
The Senate approved a bill Thursday aimed at easing the baby formula shortage for families participating in a government assistance program that accounts for about half of all formula purchased in the U.S. The bill will allow for the purchase of whatever brand’s available at the store, rather than restricting WIC participants to a certain brand of formula. It’s awaiting the president’s signature.
Felt did explain that its Vendor Management Agency could be a help to parents. It contracts and oversees approved vendors for WIC food and formula, Felt said, but the big focus is education.
“We educate families to plan ahead, and Vendor Management Agency gives information on new shipments which are passed on to our families,” she said.
Karla Thomas, director of outreach and marketing at the Community Health Center, which has locations in Lockport and Niagara Falls, said that while the shortage is frightening, young mothers are the most resourceful members of society.
To give some direction, Thomas said going to the doctor was the first thing to do for mothers of infants. She also noted that for expectant mothers, breastfeeding might be the best answer which would take the lack of formula out of the equation.
“So they don’t have to worry,” Thomas said. “If you’re expecting, breastfeeding is probably the healthiest.”
For those not breastfeeding and on the hunt for formula, Dr. Baier of Lockport Pediatrics recommends shopping at smaller stores, as well as working with reputable social media groups, though that involves “knowing who you’re doing business with.”
Baier said that if the formula is coming from out of the country or is very expensive, parents should look elsewhere.
Tops Markets officials say that while they have a diminished supply caused by the recall, they do have other brands available for limited purchase amounts.
“Our ‘Tippy Toes’ label of baby formula has been available and unaffected by the recall,” stated Tops Public Media Relations Manager Kathy Sautter. “We have posted information in stores to assist parents in knowing which item is equivalent to the recalled items so they are able to purchase an acceptable alternative.”
Sautter estimated it could take up to eight weeks for Abbott products to fully return to the shelf.
“In the meantime, we continue to try to get additional product from other manufacturers to help alleviate any shortages,” she said.
Baier also said that changing baby formula may be scary for parents, but that if the new formula is mixed with the baby’s regular formula, measuring about five-to-one ratios at first while gradually increasing the new formula’s amount in comparison to the baby’s normal formula, it should be fine.
“The factories that generate the formula, most of them are in our general territory, so the supply is not far away,” Baier said. “But it’s far enough. Michigan is not next door to Buffalo or Lockport, but I would say I know this is going to be resolved.
“The question is how long it will take.”
