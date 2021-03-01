Village elections will be conducted from noon to 9 p.m. March 16 in Wilson, Barker and Middleport.
In Wilson, Mayor Art Lawson is running unopposed for another four-year term of office. No village trustees were required to run this year, according to Carey O’Connor, deputy village clerk. Live balloting will take place at the village hall, 375 Lake St.
In Barker, Trustee Jim Baker is not running for re-election and newcomer Melanie Hirschman, a teacher in Wilson Central School District, is poised to take his place on the board. Hirschman has resided in Barker for nearly 10 years and has been attending village board meetings, according to village Clerk-Treasurer Amanda Detschner.
Also running unopposed for two-year terms of office are Mayor Aaron Nellist and Trustee Aaron Davis.
In-person voting in the village election will take place at the Barker fire hall on Quaker Road.
In Middleport, incumbents Mayor Richard Westcott and trustees Wayne Blumrick and Dorothy Barr are on the ballot, all without opponents and all for two-year terms of office.
In-person voting will take place at the village hall on Main Street, according to village Clerk-Treasurer Lisa VanBuren.
