Power went out downtown about 6 a.m. Wednesday and did not come back on until 1:30 p.m., causing the closure of certain county offices for the day and loss worries for affected small businesses.
Affected commercial buildings included the Bewley Building at Main and Market streets, Scripts cafe and Historic Palace Theatre on East Avenue, Lockview Plaza on Main and 135 Main St., where the offices of the Union-Sun & Journal and a couple of law firms are located.
The Niagara County office building at 111 Main St. was ordered closed, affecting operations of the DMV, Office for the Aging, Board of Elections, Probation Department, Risk & Insurance Services, Human Resources and Civil, Service. People who had appointments at the Lockport DMV office were encouraged to go to the North Tonawanda or Niagara Falls office instead, or reschedule.
Meanwhile, temporary four-way stops were set up at the intersections of Main and Cottage, Pine, Market and Elm streets, all of which are controlled by traffic lights.
No information about the cause of the outage was available from NYSEG during or immediately after the episode.
Jack Florio, the owner-operator of Micro Graphics print shop at 36 Main St., said while his shop on the south side of Main did not lose power, the power went out briefly as part of a test by NYSEG, causing a piece of equipment to be "fried." He was not notified beforehand and said he should have been, so he could turn off breakers to avoid a surge when the power came back on.
“During one test one of my hubs got fried. They should’ve told us they were going to do a test,” Florio said.
As rumors circulated during the outage, at Lockview Plaza, Franklin Rezarch expressed concern for his restaurant, B&D Bagels, if the outage was to last more than a day.
“My deep freeze will only stay so long,” he said. “All of us have a lot of inventory, and hearing power might be out for a couple of days, it gets you nervous."
On the north side of Main Street, Tom's Diner closed for the day, but George Fritz was determined to keep Mills Jewelers open even without lights.
“We just go with the flow. Whatever happens we have to deal with it,” Fritz said. “We’re all here working on our phones. We’re open.”
At the Bewley Building, employees of various small businesses stood outside.
“We’re all in the dark here,” Michelle Santaloci, an employee of Great Lakes Asset Solutions, said. “We're on the third floor and I got here at 6:45 a.m. and there was no power.”
