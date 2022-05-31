Niagara County investigators are looking into the cause of an apartment fire on Main Street in Youngstown Sunday night.
The fire was reported about 7:40 p.m. at 420 Main St. A responding fire chief arrived on scene and confirmed a working structure fire with flames through the windows and roof of the building.
The occupants were able to evacuate the building and were all accounted for at the time of the fire.
The fire was subsequently extinguished by members of the Youngstown, Ransomville, Lewiston #1, and Upper Mountain volunteer fire companies as well as the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station Fire Department.
No injuries were reported.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by the Niagara County Origin and Cause Team.
