No Newfane primary challenge by Maziarz

NEWFANE — George Maziarz is no longer contemplating a primary challenge of John Syracuse, the front runner for the Republican ballot line in the town supervisor's race.
“No, I am not running,” Maziarz told the Union-Sun & Journal this week. “One of the town board members, Troy Barnes, was as upset as I was about what was happening and stepped up and decided to run a primary.”
Maziarz, the former 62nd district state senator, claims current town supervisor Tim Horanburg cut a backroom deal with Syracuse and others to become the endorsed Republican candidate in the November election. Horanburg recently announced he would not run for the office again.
Maziarz also claims the plan is for Syracuse to work two days a week in the full-time supervisor's job while maintaining his chiropractic practice.
Maziarz said he will be supporting Barnes’ candidacy. Barnes did not return a US&J reporter's call to confirm his candidacy on Thursday.
Horanburg said he continues to support Syracuse, pointing out that during his own previous tenure as town supervisor (1984 to 1998) he also ran a business in the town, and asserting Syracuse is able to balance his professional work schedule with the needs of the town. The supervisor's role has changed over the years and could be considered a full-time job, he acknowledged.
"The job is what you put into it," Horanburg said. "If you want to do all the grants and stuff, the more you put into it, the better off you’ll be for that job.”
The supervisor's post pays about $47,000 a year, according to Horanburg.
Regional news editor Joe Genco contributed to this report.
