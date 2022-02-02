COVID-19 numbers continue to trend down with this week’s new cases dropping from 1,742 a week ago to 1,011 new cases on Wednesday. That number is down two-thirds the number from Jan. 19, when there were 3,041 reported new cases.
Hospitals are also showing a larger number of beds available. Eastern Niagara hospital is rebounding from losing 17% of its capacity by Jan. 26 – when only 34% of its beds were available – to reporting that 45% of its beds are empty and able to take in the sick. Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center also recouped its loses from a week ago, showing that 12% of its beds are available from 6% on Jan. 26. Mount St. Mary’s bounced up to 7% from 0% last week.
The seven-day average fell from 206 on Jan. 19, to 119 on Jan. 26 and is 69, as of Wednesday’s weekly press release.
Despite the dropping numbers, Niagara County Director of the Health Department Dan Stapleton didn't want to make any predictions concerning future numbers, but did note that a downward trajectory of the virus did seem apparent.
“We’ve been seeing the trend for about eight weeks or so,” Stapleton said. “But as we’ve said right from the beginning: the multiple surges we’ve seen have taught us that you prepare for the eventuality of another surge, or the new offramp in terms of getting to an endemic. I’m glad the trends are going in the right direction, but we’re still waiting for an improvement in other things like hospitalization. We’ve seen the improvement. We want to keep those improvements building.”
In the meantime, Stapleton is “cautiously optimistic.”
“We’re pleased the numbers are going in the right direction, but I think most people wouldn’t make a prediction at this time because it’s too volatile right now,” he said.
Personal responsibility is another term used by Stapleton.
“It’s really the key. I don’t know anybody in the community that doesn’t know what they need to do to help with these numbers,” he said. “Everybody knows about getting vaccinated. Making sure they’re socially distance – even if you are vaccinated. Wearing a mask where it’s appropriate. Doing those things – hand washing is not out of fashion.”
Stapleton also noted that a seasonal flu vaccine is also being offered at COVID-19 vaccination sites.
“Fortunately the numbers we’ve had for the seasonal flu for the past couple weeks has now subsided for the moment,” he said. “Some of the things to prevent the spread of COVID are true for preventing the seasonal influenza.
“That’s wearing a mask, getting vaccinated, washing your hands, be socially distant. Those things are true for both of those viruses. We’re encouraging people to get both of those vaccinations.”
The message continues, even from 25 years ago.
“If you feel sick, stay home,” Stapleton said. “If you’re child is sick, keep them home from school. Those things continue to be true. That hasn’t changed.”
In the meantime, people can report test positives on the Niagara County website where there are tools for those who need documentation for school or work.
“We’ve seen a real favorable response to making that available,” Stapleton said. “People like the fact that they can get the information quicker, they don’t have to wait for a call-back from us. Personal responsibility continues to be the term we use, but it’s mostly convenient for people to do that rather than needing to contact the health department. … if they call us, we’ll always respond, but they don’t have to wait for us.”
Stapleton also mentioned that there is a variant in France that could be headed our way.
“They still don’t have enough data on that to make a prediction of how that’ll affect the United States,” he said. “We’re looking where it started, like we did for omicron in South Africa. We’re looking at France now for their data. .. We’ll continue to learn from others… but right now it’s too early to make comments, but the CDC is studying it.”
COVID-19 information can be found at niagaracounty.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.