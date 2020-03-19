The Village of Middleport is still waiting for repairs to be made on a deteriorating Erie Canal wall in the village. According to New York State Canal Corporation, repairs are scheduled for 2022, five years after the problem was brought to its attention.
The damage has been judged as cosmetic, Canal Corporation representative Shane Mahar said, and while it may be an eyesore, the wall is structurally sound.
Mayor Richard Wescott indicated that the village can wait. Previously he characterized the wall’s condition was “not an urgent thing,” although he pointed out that deterioration is affecting both sides of the wall.
“They’ve got places in the canal that are potential breaches. I can’t force them, it’s their canal,” Westcott said last week.
Since the Union-Sun & Journal reported on the issue a year ago, state Assembly Member Michael Norris has not forgotten the issue, according to his spokesman Paul Bologna.
“He’s been working on facilitating conversations between Canal Corp. and the village,” Bologna said.
Said Canal Corp.’s Mahar: “The concrete wall along the Erie Canal in Middleport is structurally intact and safe for boaters to utilize while mooring their vessels in the village. Cosmetic repairs to the wall will be completed in a future rehabilitation project to ensure it continues to serve generations of canal users for years to come.”
