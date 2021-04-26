School trustee elections are all but over already in three area districts, as the numbers of open seats on the school boards match the numbers of contestants going after them.
In the Royalton-Hartland district, incumbent trustees Carrie Choate and Chad Owen are not seeking re-election. Residents who filed for a ballot line in the May 18 election to succeed them are retired district teacher David Huntington and past school trustee Jason Wilhelm.
In the Newfane district, trustees Anthony Casinelli and Margaux Lingle are pursuing re-election without a contest.
In the Barker district, trustees Randall B. Atwater, Candice Gancasz and Virginia Voss are seeking re-election without contests.
School board elections and annual budget votes are set for May 18 statewide.
In-person voting will be allowed in the Roy-Hart, Newfane and Barker districts this year, with adherence to guidelines on social distancing and face covering. Absentee ballots are available through the clerk in each district for reasons including fear of contracting COVID-19.
