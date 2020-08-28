Following overwhelming public opposition to proposed rezoning and redevelopment of the property that once held the Niagara County Infirmary, the anticipated vote by the Common Council does not appear on the body's tentative agenda for its Wednesday business meeting.
That does not mean the proposal is dead in the water, according to 5th Ward Alderman Rick Abbott. The matter must now go before the Niagara County Planning Board and that body had not received any documents related to the project as of Friday, according to a county development official.
Cazenovia Recovery System is proposing to redevelop the Davison Road parcel to host a residential drug treatment facility and affordable housing. LHC Holdings, a subsidiary of Mulvey Construction Company, purchased the property from the county two years ago, for $100,000.
A council vote on LHC Holdings' request for rezoning, from Reserve Area to R3/multifamily residential, won't be scheduled until after the county planning board weighs in on the matter, Abbott said. The county planning board's next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 21.
— By John D'Onofrio
