NEWFANE — Town-owned Lakeview Village Shoppes will be open for the 2022 season.
That was the message arising from a Thursday forum at Newfane Community Center concerning the future of the Olcott Beach-fronting commercial property. The forum was attended by members of the town board, the town's tourism advisory board and Lakeview Village Shoppes tenants.
The forum was called by the town board to alleviate concerns raised at its most recent meeting, during which the possibility of selling the property was raised. That was one of several options for handling the property, which currently runs in the red.
During the forum, it was suggested that Lakeview Village Shoppes could benefit from being under the jurisdiction of the tourism board. The suggestion was received positively by all parties but no formal decision was made.
Town Building Inspector Michael Klock noted the property has to pass inspection before it's opened this year. Roofs will be inspected and wooden structures checked for damage or rotting. Attention was brought to how the wooden boardwalk should be cleaned more regularly and possibly sealed.
After the discussion, Gina Guido-Redden, head of the tourism board, said, “I think we’ve reached a really good point. We’ve spent a lot of effort problem solving, and I think the future for the shops is strong and healthy.”
Karen Young, shopfront liaison to the tourism board and operator of Gift Box at the Beach, concurred.
“I think it’s great to have the town board fully supportive of working with the tourism board,” she said. “I think it’s going to be great synergy, and I think the collaboration between all the groups is only going to lead to more success for the Lakeview Village.”
Opening day at the shops is scheduled for April 30.
