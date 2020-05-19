Non-essential travel ban at U.S./Canadian border to continue through June 21

A mutual agreement allowing only essential goods, services and workers to cross the Canada-U.S. border. has been extended to June 21.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking outside his home at Rideau Cottage, confirmed the U.S. border will remain closed for another 30 days, saying it represents a “source of vulnerability” for Canadians if restrictions were lifted now, according to the Toronto Star.
The decision to keep the U.S. border closed to non-essential travel for another 30 days was driven by the “clear desire” of provinces” to extend the agreement in place since March 21, which has already been renewed once before. Trudeau would not say when it would be possible to re-open the American border, saying, “The decisions that we’re taking are very much made week to week in this crisis.” But Trudeau was clear that the U.S. — which now has 1.5 million cases of COVID-19 or nearly 31 percent of all global infections — represents a risk for Canadians.
“That is a source of vulnerability for all of us in terms of the number of cases coming into our country so we will extend those measures and the Americans were completely open to doing that for a further 30 days,” Trudeau said in the Star report.
President Trump appeared to confirm the agreement at an event Tuesday at the White House, according to NPR, but expressed an eagerness to reopen the border “as soon as things clean up in terms of the plague.”
Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26), co-chair of the Bipartisan Northern Border Caucus said, “As New York and Ontario gradually and carefully lift restrictions on their own internal commerce, it is my hope that border restrictions can be similarly relaxed in a measured and balanced way which protects health and safety but begins to permit legitimate travel. I will continue to advocate for a balanced approach to both governments.”
Moshe Lander, an economist at Concordia University, said the border likely will remain closed for several months.
Because economic recovery will require virus testing with rapid and accurate responses and minimal quarantine requirements, he said, governments will prioritize tests for their own citizens first and foreigners second.
“If millions of people cross the border, those millions of tests should be used to ensure the domestic situation is secure first. That type of volume is still months away and, therefore, so is the border opening,” he said.
