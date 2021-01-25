The Food Insecurity, Farm Resiliency and Rural Poverty Initiative is a three-fold plan that was touted at the Assembly Minority Conference last week in response to food insecurity, and breaks in the food supply chain.
The set of bills is currently being submitted, according to a release from Assemblyman Mike Norris (R-Lockport).
The initiative calls for funds to be directed toward new agriculture start-ups, as well as, to existing farmers who need grants for equipment and infrastructure improvements to work at full-growing capacity.
The plan also matches farms with food banks to get food where it’s needed and would earmark $10 million a year for such a program. An additional $20 million would also aid local governments delivering food during emergencies.
The final part of the plan calls for the state to buy up commercial property for private meat and dairy processors to operate. This would help create jobs, said supporters of the initiative.
“No one should have to go hungry in our state. You look around New York and we are surrounded by a bounty of farmland, but our farmers are being put out of business by burdensome costs and regulations," Norris said. "They can’t get their goods to market because of too much red tape. It’s totally unacceptable.”
Norris joined other assembly members from the Minority Conference in launching the initiative.
“Food insecurity was brought to the surface last year as New Yorkers read about milk being dumped while their local grocery store shelves were bare and the dairy farm down the street couldn’t help them because of outdated bureaucracy,” he said. “This is not what should be happening in America. Our plan fixes it, and we need the governor and legislative leaders to get on board with us to make this plan a reality now, before this year’s harvest is threatened again.”
