Measures to improve the dilapidated North Adam Street lift bridge over the Erie Canal were announced Tuesday by state and local leaders.
The measures, announced jointly by state Sen. Rob Ortt, state Assembly Member Mike Norris and Mayor Michelle Roman, will be undertaken by the state Department of Transportation after several years of lobbying. The North Adam Street bridge, which was closed years ago by the state, has long been an eyesore in Lowertown, the local leaders said.
DOT will undertake a series of improvements as early as this fall in a first step to beautify the approaches to the bridge. The improvements, spelled out in a written release from Norris' office, include:
On the Van Buren Street side of the bridge — Remove pavement roughly 10 to 15 feet from the existing edge, place topsoil and seed in the cleared area to "blend" Adam Street into the adjacent areas, install a double arrow sign in the new grass area and remove existing bridge signs on Adam Street.
On the Market Street side — Remove the existing sidewalk and curb at the foot of the bridge, install a new vertical based curb across the Adam Street opening, realign the pedestrian walkway, connect the existing eastern side of the pedestrian path the the existing handicap cross ramps, place topsoil and seed in the dilapidated street area, install a double arrow sign in the new grassy right of way and remove the existing bridge signs on Adam Street.
The improvements are a "preliminary step in a long-term vision to re-imagine the historic lift bridge, which remains a central point to Lockport and Lowertown’s tourism industry and history," the release stated.
Bridges in the city of Lockport "are key historical and cultural landmarks to our city. Residents, businesses, and tourists deserve long-term action on these important infrastructure projects so that these bridges remain a key focal point in the history of Lockport and the Erie Canal," Ortt added in the release.
"Like so many, I walk the canal path and have seen the bridge in a deplorable condition for way too long. This has a negative impact on our tourism industry and surrounding neighborhoods," Norris said. "I am pleased to have worked with Senator Ortt, Mayor Roman, and agency officials to begin the process of beautifying the approaches and we are committed to continuing to push for a multi-phase long term approach to restore the bridge in some capacity for pedestrian and tourist use.”
Roman said the North Adam Street Bridge "has been an eyesore in the neighborhood for far too long and Assemblyman Norris and I have been working diligently to advocate for this improvement. We are pleased that the Canal Corporation and Department of Transportation are working with us to make improving the bridge and its surrounding areas a priority."
