North Park Junior High School is presenting Shrek The Musical, Jr. on stage this weekend at the North Park Auditorium.
Show times are 7 tonight, 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults.
Shrek The Musical Jr. follows an ogre named Shrek who has learned the hard way that “people hate the things they cannot understand.” For many years he has protected himself from the hurtful actions of those who are scared of him by living as a recluse in a cozy cesspit.
One day, his peaceful swamp is disturbed by new tenants: Fairytale misfits including Pinocchio, the Ugly Duckling, the Wicked Witch, Peter Pan, the Three Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf, who have been banished there by the villainous Lord Farquaad.
In order to gain back his land, Shrek makes a deal with Farquaad to rescue the feisty princess Fiona from a tower guarded by a fierce dragon. Setting off with his faithful companion, Donkey, Shrek begins the journey of a lifetime filled with adventure, romance and hilarity.
The show is under the direction of Alexandria Watts. Joseph Isgar is the vocal director and Eileen Brusino is the Pit Band director.
