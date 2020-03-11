North Park 80th birthday party set for tonight

In celebration of North Park Junior High School's 80th "birthday," a slate of activities is lined up at the school tonight. The building is open from 5 to 7 p.m. and everyone's invited.
Craig Bacon of Lockport, deputy Niagara County historian, will give a presentation on the history of North Park and Lockport schools every 20 minutes in the library.
Throughout the school, classrooms will be transformed to activity and display stations including:
— Room 108: 1940s North Park alumni.
— Room 155: An escape room.
— Room 156: North Park spirit bracelet making.
— Room 134: Piñata raffle and foreign language activity.
— Room 138: Lion origami and art display.
— Room 222: Paper airplane making and testing (takes place in the hallway, too).
— Rooms 236-239: Life in the 1940s exhibit.
— Near room 246: School spirit/birthday selfie station.
— Gymnasium: Games and activities.
— Foyer: North Park history display.
— Auditorium: Jazz band performance.
Attendees will get to vote on the best decorated hallway.
Birthday cake will be served, courtesy of the Family and Consumer Science Department.
Principal Bernadette Smith said discovery of the milestone was the result of 13-year-old North Park student Nikolai Smith bringing her a 1960s copy of the Pioneer, the old student newspaper. In the paper, she found an article about what was then the school's 20th anniversary.
Nikolai Smith was digging through his grandparents’ house when he saw the newspaper, which he said was being used to line a dresser drawer.
“I just happened to stumble across a few newspapers,” he said.
North Park Junior High School opened on March 11, 1940, as the Hawley Area School, according to Bacon.
