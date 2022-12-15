Fourteen "transformational" projects will be funded through the City of North Tonawanda's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced Thursday.
North Tonawanda sits at the confluence of the Niagara River and the Erie Canal, and is recognized as a "gateway" to the canal, so the city's DRI plan is focused on a series of projects to strengthen Webster Street, its primary commercial corridor, while expanding development to Tonawanda Island and Oliver Street. The goals are creation of a sense of place, improved walkability and attractiveness, enhanced cultural amenities, historic preservation, new construction for housing and business opportunities, and increased waterfront access.
"Through strategic investments in connecting waterways, enhancing the main commercial corridor, and expanding arts and cultural opportunities, North Tonawanda will attract locals and visitors from across the state for decades to come," Hochul stated in a press release.
DRI funding leverages other public and private investment in development projects. In North Tonawanda, DRI funds are going to these projects:
— Creation of a 300-foot river walkway at 624 River Road, $156,000. The walkway is designed to increase public access to the waterfront and connect to an existing bike trail along River Road.
— Revitalization of 78 Bridge Street, $750,000. This one's about developing public access to the waterfront on Tonawanda Island.
— Placemaking improvements, $1 million. This means improve the landscaping, infrastructure and amenities at Charles R. Fleischmann Park, enhance and update Webster and Main Street streetscape; install electric car charging stations and enhance the Manhattan Street parking lot.
— Oliver Street walkability and streetscape work, $1.5 million.
— Riviera Theatre expansion, $1.2 million. The theater, a downtown anchor since 1926, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. A 6,000-square-foot expansion will include new ADA-compliant restrooms, a new concession area, a new box office and an artists' merchandise area.
— Improvements at the Railroad Museum of the Niagara Frontier, $470,000.
— Partial restoration of the Allan Herschell Company Complex, $210,000. The complex collapsed in 1995. The plan is to restore a portion, the music room, that remains connected to the rest of the complex.
— Development of a two-story, mixed-use building at 122 Webster St., $1.36 million.
— Renovation of 27 Main St., $1 million. The plan is to convert a vacant, former furniture store to a commercial prep kitchen, seasonal eatery and retail space.
— Establishment of a Commercial Property Improvement grant program, $630,000. The program focus is small-scale projects and underutilized buildings within the DRI area.
— Redeveloping 211 Main St. as a professional services incubator, $549,000. The parcel is a brownfield site now. After remediation, an office building would be raised to support landscape, engineering and construction-related businesses.
— Building a new apartment complex at 10 Goundry St., $525,000. The plan is to demolish an existing structure and raise an apartment complex in its place.
— Rehabilitation of 230 Oliver St. to host commercial and residential units, $250,000.
— Upgrading low-income apartment units at 235-239 Oliver St., $100,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.