The Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union Sun & Journal press in North Tonawanda.

Due to the lingering impacts of this weekend’s catastrophic blizzard, and with the safety of our employees in mind, the Lockport Union Sun & Journal will not be delivering printed editions on Tuesday morning, Dec. 27.

While not delivering back-to back editions of our paper may be unprecedented, many of our employees remain unable to safely travel to our printing facility at this time.

A full version of Tuesday’s newspaper will be available as an e-edition on our website Tuesday morning. Both Saturday’s and Tuesday’s printed newspapers will be delivered to our valued subscribers with Wednesday’s edition.

