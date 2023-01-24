NEWFANE — The owner-operator of Asha's Farm Sanctuary will be accompanied to court today by an attorney and animal rights advocate who formerly served as a faculty member at the Northwestern School of Law.
This newspaper has confirmed that attorney Wayne Hsiung joined the legal team defending Tracy Murphy, 60, who was charged last year with third-degree grand larceny by the Niagara County District Attorney's Office for holding cattle on her property that her neighbor said belonged to him.
A press release from Hsiung's representative indicates that the attorney plans to be at Murphy's side for her scheduled court appearance this afternoon in Town of Newfane court. The release indicates that Hsiung intends to ask the court to release Murphy from a gag order that has been placed on the litigants in the case.
Hsiung, the co-founder of the animal rights activist group Direct Action Everywhere, has himself been charged in cases involving allegedly stolen animals. In court, Hsiung maintained that he did not steal animals, he freed them.
Murphy, the founder of Asha’s Farm Sanctuary, encountered two stray cows on her property on July 16 and took them into her care. On Aug. 2, after a report from a local rancher who accused Murphy of theft, state police raided the sanctuary and seized the cows. Murphy was later charged with grand larceny, a felony count that carries a penalty of up to 7 years in prison.
Murphy's prosecution has been decried by animal advocates across the nation, including actor Joaquin Phoenix.
Hsiung and animal advocates say that Murphy's prosecution by Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman is a demonstration of improper ties between industry and law enforcement.
“Caring for animals is not a crime,” Hsiung said in the release from his representative. “The precedent set by the Niagara County District Attorney in this case potentially turns anyone who takes a stray dog or cat into their home into a criminal.”
Murphy's court appearance is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. today
