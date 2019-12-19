A written statement left at Lockport High School prompted school officials to initiate a "hold in place" order for students while authorities investigated the situation Thursday morning.
School officials said the statement was found inside the building. A statement on the district's website indicated Lockport Police Department immediately investigated and determined that there was no credible threat. The hold in place order was rescinded at 11 a.m.
Meanwhile, at Niagara Falls High School, two female freshmen were suspended after school staff members found three notes suggesting a student planned to carry out a shooting on campus.
Superintendent Mark Laurrie said that on Wednesday a teacher found two notes, both written in the same handwriting, indicating that the writer had planned to shoot up the school over the course of three days, Wednesday through today. Later Wednesday, a cleaner found a third note in a bathroom, written in the same handwriting as the other two.
"We found the notes at 2 p.m., but it was supposed to happen at noon on Wednesday," Laurrie said. "But we take everything as a credible threat."
The notes were brought to the principal's office and the district took measures to bulk up security while searching for the note writer(s). Students were subject to bag checks and locker checks. Laurrie said all that was found was a single container of unauthorized medication, no weapons.
The district also doubled its usual number of school resource officers from two to four and Niagara Falls Policr Department posted three patrol cars outside the school.
Eventually, Laurrie said, interviews with students allowed school officials to narrow the list of suspects down to two female ninth-graders, from whom the school was able to obtain written confessions to writing the notes. The district is withholding identification of the students due to their age.
"When asked why they did it ... they said they just wanted two days off," Laurrie said.
The students are currently on suspension pending a superintendent's hearing.
