NORTH TONAWANDA — More than a month after a home invasion in which two suspects allegedly tied up a victim and brandished a gun on North Avenue, local authorities are declining to release information about the case.
The North Tonawanda City Attorney's office has denied this newspaper's Freedom of Information Law request for copies of any and all incident reports generated as a result of a home invasion robbery at 417 North Ave., on Aug. 27. City Attorney Luke Brown said the request was denied because it may interfere with legal proceedings.
"The documents relative to your request are being withheld at this time as they have been 'compiled for law enforcement purposes' and their disclosure would 'interfere with law enforcement investigations or judicial proceedings," Brown wrote in a response to the FOIL request.
North Tonawanda Detective Capt. Thomas Krantz has acknowledged that there was a home invasion at the North Avenue address and that the two suspects who burst into the residence were specifically targeting the man who lived there. Krantz declined to say anything more about the incident.
An audio file, posted to YouTube by the Facebook page Niagara County Fire Wire, captured the radio communications between North Tonawanda Police Department patrol officers and Niagara County Sheriff's Office dispatchers as they responded to the call of the home invasion.
The resident of 417 North Ave. told police that two individuals, described as a black male and a white male, entered his home. The black male allegedly brandished a handgun and the victim told police the suspects restrained him with zip ties and put a bag over his head.
Despite being restrained, the victim said he was able to escape from the residence while the suspects were still inside.
When patrol officers arrived on the scene and searched the home, they discovered a quantity of narcotics inside. Investigators from the Niagara County Drug Task Force were called in and seized the drugs.
Niagara County Undersheriff Michael Filicetti confirmed the seizure and said the drugs were sent to the county crime lab for testing and that the task force is continuing to investigate the discovery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.