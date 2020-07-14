For the past three years, Sunny Cove Farms has been a staple of the North Tonawanda Farmer’s Market. They’ve gotten to know their customers and have come to see their early morning drives from Alfred as a lovable ritual. People have come to enjoy the food from their farms since it’s organic and the meat is grass-fed. Unfortunately, this all has come to an untimely end.
Sunny Cove Farms had its market permit revoked by the City of North Tonawanda at the end of June. The revocation stated employees from the farm weren’t wearing masks. Kristina Snyder, a co-owner of Sunny Cove, said she never received a verbal or written warning about the issue, nor did she ever see a copy of the new rules for the market, which she asked for repeatedly. If she couldn’t find rules or guidance from North Tonawanda, she would, like most New Yorkers, look to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for guidance.
“I sent an email to the clerk’s office asking for guidelines because they kind of change weekly from the governor, I didn’t get any response,” Snyder said. “So, we went with the guidelines that were in place from the governor. We wore our masks, we maintained social distance and we set our tables up just so. I’m the owner with my husband and we have two employees that go on alternating weekends. Basically, everything went as normal, we talked with the manager of the farmer’s market every week. We were wearing masks. There must have been a point of time when someone was not wearing a mask that wasn’t the owners.”
Snyder said she and her husband, Kelby, have been wearing masks and stated one of the employees must have had their mask off at some point. They tried to contact the market office several times but to no avail.
With no warning given, Snyder said she’s confused over what could have triggered such action toward them.
Snyder said loyal customers have called the city clerk’s office on their behalf. Coming to North Tonawanda was due to a sense of nostalgia, since Snyder is from North Tonawanda and went to the market as a child.
Dan Divirgilio, administrative assistant to the mayor, reaffirmed reports that Sunny Cove Farms were not wearing masks or following the proper guidelines.
He said there were multiple verbal and written warnings given to them, and there were signs posted around the market as well. Dale Rogers, the market clerk, said the council was in the right to remove the permit but did not wish to disclose more than that. Austin Tylec, a member of the North Tonawanda Common Council, questioned Sunny Cove’s permit being revoked during the council’s most recent meeting on July 7. Matthew Parish, the clerk/treasurer for North Tonawanda responded to Tylec by saying it was a public safety matter.
“First of all, the market is managed between the mayor’s office and the city clerk’s office,” Parish said. “They sign off on a set of rules and regulations at the beginning of the year which state the market manager, the mayor or the clerk can suspend a vendor permit at any point in time if they are not abiding by the rules of the market. What you have heard is from the vendor. But, this is not an issue brought up by the council. They were warned repeatedly and that it was made for the safety of the public. They were the only vendors at the market who refused to wear a mask after being waned multiple times. This was an internal decision that was made by multiple departments who manage the market and it was for the safety of the public. Like anyone else, they would want to come back and defend themselves.”
Tylec asked where the documentation Parish mentioned was. However, Parish and Mayor Art Pappas kept saying that the vendors sign an agreement that if they violate the rules, their permit can be revoked. Tylec demanded Sunny Cove Farms have their permit reinstated though other city officials sharply disagreed with him.
Chris Delprince, Snyder’s father, has been looking to appeal to the mayor and other city officials to have the permit reinstated. This, however, has not been the first time Snyder was under fire. When Snyder first started the market, she faced pushback about selling meat because of a competitor’s complaint. Though it took some time, the issue was finally resolved. No word has been given about whether or not the permit has been reinstated at this time.
