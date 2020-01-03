After everything she's been through in the past year, Jessica Cameron still has a long road of physical and emotional recovery ahead of her, but she says she's ready to keep fighting.
On Dec. 17, 2018, Cameron was set on fire by her ex-boyfriend and the father of her children, Jonathon White. In the months that followed, she endured more than a dozen surgeries, hospital stays, missed birthdays and holidays and a 27-day coma. But the fire was an agent of renewal, she said, and despite the suffering, she hasn't given up on building a better future.
"I consider it like a Phoenix that burns and rises from the ashes again, new and better than before," Cameron said on Friday after White was sentenced to 25 years in prison for assault and attempted murder.
"This has cleansed every toxic thing that I had to deal with in my life before," she added. "Without these actions, I would still be arguing with him everyday. I would be fighting with him. There would be countless problems that not only I would have to deal with, but my children would have to deal with. He removed himself from the situation by doing this."
In a press conference following Friday's sentencing, Cameron said White's attack came just over a week after she turned 25. She called it "poetic justice" that he was sentenced to the same number of years in prison that he would have restricted her life to.
Cameron said she knew how lucky she was to survive the attack. A human body can be on fire for about two and a half minutes, she said, and she burned for just over half that time.
"Had we not been so close to the police station, had the maintenance man who I used to complain about going outside for cigarette breaks not been outside in his truck smoking when it happened, he wouldn't have been there," she said. "Nobody would have been there to help or to stop it and this outcome would have been a lot different."
Though Cameron said her life has improved without White in the picture, and that she was appreciative of both his sentence and his conviction, she also said there were no winners in this case. Cameron said she, her family, and White himself, all lost out in this situation, and that their family will never be the same.
She's also worried for her sons, who will not only have to grow up without their father but who will also eventually have to come to terms with what he did to their mother.
During White's trial, Cameron took the witness stand to share her story, and was commended for her strength and courage in facing her assailant. She faced him again just before his sentencing, where she asked that he receive the maximum sentence.
The maximum is exactly what White was given, after Supreme Court Justice Mark Montour determined that White "conscientiously set out to do evil to Jessica," when he left his house on Dec. 17, 2018.
Following the sentencing, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said that the court had given Cameron closure in the legal sense, but that she still has to continue coping with the life-long impacts of the attack. However, he said he was confident she'd find a way to create her own closure.
"Not only has she fought through the four months she was in the hospital, the over 15 surgeries that she's had to have, the entire medical treatment that she's had to continue now for over a year, that just shows me that in her own way, she will live life and provide closure in her own way, for herself," Flynn said.
Before passing his sentence, Montour recounted how, when he was leaving the courthouse on the day of White's conviction, he saw a woman outside who had made a poster that said "Justice for Jessica," and how it had moved him. Cameron said she had spoken with that woman and learned that she was a domestic violence survivor who makes a point to show support for victims in domestic violence cases that pass through the courthouse.
That woman hadn't been able to get justice, Cameron said. But her advocacy is important because victims of domestic violence need to know they're not on their own and that there are people who can help them "no matter how trapped, or alone, or scared you feel."
Cameron hopes that her story will encourage those who are dealing with domestic violence to take a stand and get out of their bad situation. She said she never went to the police during her tumultuous relationship with White because she thought she was able to handle it, that it was a normal relationship with normal problems.
"Until it wasn't," she added.
"I can only hope that this case will help other people," she said Friday. "That people who think that they are stuck in a situation, like I felt, can have the courage to get out, have the courage to speak out and hopefully prevent anything like this, or worse, from ever happening again."
