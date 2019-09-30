Scott M. Hudson, of North Tonawanda, admitted in Niagara County Court Monday to holding up a Red Apple with a B.B. gun on May 18.
Hudson, 45, of Tremont Drive, was arrested Aug. 16 after investigators tested the BB gun and two articles of clothing that Hudson discarded after stealing cash from the Ruie Road convenience store. He accepted a plea offer Monday to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree robbery.
Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon could send Hudson to state prison for two to seven years when he returns for sentencing Nov. 25.
