NT man sentenced to 50 years in prison

LOCKPORT -- A North Tonawanda man, convicted on 60 counts of rape, criminal sexual act, sexual abuse and unlawful surveillance, went into a head-banging, brawling meltdown with court officers and sheriff's deputies after being sentenced to 50 years in prison on Friday.
Edward Lockwood, 57, received the maximum possible sentence for his crimes from Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon. He was also sentenced to 20 years of post release supervision.
Lockwood spoke for an hour before Sheldon sentenced him. He told the judge, who he mockingly referred to as "Sara," he believed he was entitled to speak for as long as he wished before sentencing.
At one point in the rambling and disjointed diatribe, Lockwood told Sheldon he still wanted to marry his victim in the case.
After the sentence was imposed, Lockwood began to violently slam his head into the table where he and his defense lawyer were seated. He then engaged in a brawl with New York State Courts officers and Niagara County Sheriff's deputies.
Lockwood had been accused of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting a woman while she was unconscious at his Schenck Street apartment between Aug. 3, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. He was also accused of repeatedly recording the woman while she was fully or partially nude without her consent.
North Tonawanda police arrested Lockwood on Feb. 12, 2018 and charged him with five counts, including two felony sex offenses. A Niagara County grand jury then handed down a 60-count indictment against Lockwood in March.
The indictment included two counts of first-degree rape, eight counts of first-degree criminal sexual act, 11 counts of first-degree sexual abuse and 39 counts of unlawful surveillance.
In August, a jury deliberated for less than an hour before convicting him on every count.
District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek praised Lockwood's victim for coming forward.
"She testified in order to hold the defendant accountable for his actions and prevent other women from his abuse ever again. I find her courage remarkable," Wojtaszek said.
While searching Lockwood's home computer, investigators also discovered nearly 200 images of child pornography. A grand jury indicted him in May on 10 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and 10 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.
He is scheduled to be tried on the child pornography charges later this month.
