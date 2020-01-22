NT teen killed in 1-vehicle accident

WHEATFIELD — A North Tonawanda teen was killed in a motor vehicle accident late Tuesday.
Michael R. Marra, 17, was identified Wednesday by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office as the victim in the one-vehicle accident on Niagara Falls Boulevard.
The sheriff's office fielded multiple calls about the accident on the 2800 block of the boulevard about 11 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, deputies found a heavily damaged vehicle off the roadway on the north side. Investigation showed Marra's vehicle was westbound and had just passed Ward Road when it began to swerve and left the roadway, striking a telephone pole and a tree before coming to rest.
Marra was taken by ambulance to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The sheriff's Accident Investigation Unit is reviewing the case.
