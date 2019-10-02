NTSB calls for stronger limo safety measures

The Associated PressIn this Oct. 7, 2018 file photo, a New York state trooper and members of the National Transportation Safety Board view the scene of a fatal crash that killed 20 people in Schoharie, N.Y. The National Transportation Safety Board called Wednesday for new seat belt requirements for limousines almost a year after a Ford Excursion SUV that had been modified into a huge stretch limo blew through a T-intersection in rural Schoharie and went into the woods.