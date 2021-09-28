A viewing of artwork created by survivors of domestic violence will serve as the centerpiece of an event on Thursday at Niagara University’s Castellani Art Museum called “Surviving…Thriving: A Journey of Healing through Art.”
The event is being held in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Doors open at 4 p.m., and a brief welcome reception begins 5 p.m. The art exhibit continues through 7 p.m. Organizers are also tying it to the Red Flag Campaign, a national public awareness initiative designed to encourage college students to intervene when they see a warning sign (“red flag”) of partner violence.
“Intimate partner or dating violence is a pervasive problem among college students,” said Dr. Jennifer Beebe, associate professor of counseling at Niagara University. “As a result, we are taking a proactive approach to provide a bystander effort to decrease this epidemic on our campus and in the local community.”
“The Catholic and Vincentian mission of Niagara University calls on us to be the light for those who need our help, and this is another way we are able to do that,” said the Rev. James J. Maher, C.M., president of Niagara University. “We are committed to fostering an educational environment that focuses on the dignity of all people in our community. I’m very grateful to the students, faculty, staff and administrators who have invested themselves in this cause to affect change.”
“We are excited to bring this event back to campus again this year, as this year marks its fifth anniversary,” said Dr. Dana Radatz, associate professor of criminology and criminal justice at Niagara University.[MOU1] “This is truly wonderful milestone to reach, as the event allows us to not only raise awareness about relationship violence within our community, but also highlight the services and resources available in our area.”
Several community organizations are collaborating to host the event, including Niagara University, the Castellani Art Museum, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office – Victim Assistance Unit & Domestic Violence Intervention Program, the Niagara Falls Police Department – Domestic Violence Unit, Pinnacle Community Services, and the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier.
Admission is $1 for Niagara University students and $5 for the general public. All proceeds will be donated to domestic violence service providers in Niagara County.
To learn more about the event, please email jbeebe@niagara.edu or dradatz@niagara.edu.
