Niagara University’s NU@822 is launching its community lecture series tonight with a presentation by Laura Morgan Roberts, Ph.D., professor of practice at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, and CEO and founder of the Alignment Quest Enterprise.
She will lead a discussion on the seven conversations that fuel positive community transformation and ways to affirm differences by investing in practices that harness the power of equity and inclusion.
The event will be held at NU@822, 822 Cleveland Ave., Niagara Falls. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation, which is free and open to the public, begins at 6 p.m.
Roberts is an organizational psychologist who cultivates strength-based practices with current and aspiring leaders seeking extraordinary performance and personal fulfillment in diverse organizations. She has published more than 50 research articles, teaching cases, and practitioner-oriented tools for strategically activating best selves through strength-based development, and edited three books.
Her influential publications on diversity, authenticity, and leadership development have been featured in Harvard Business Review and several other global media outlets.
The next speaker, Keith Caldwell, executive director of place-based initiatives at the University of Pittsburgh, is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m.
For more information, contact Karen Kwandrans, associate vice president for strategic & external relations, at 716-286-8559.
