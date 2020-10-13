Niagara University — like other universities in the region and across the state — has not been fortunate enough to be immune from COVID-19.
A spokesman for the university confirmed on Tuesday that there are currently 10 positive cases involving students on the university's Lewiston campus, with dozens of other individuals who were determined to be within the guidelines for having had close contact with infected students who are currently under quarantine.
NU spokesman Tom Burns said the university is continuing to follow all internal policies implemented over the summer as well as protocols mandated by local, state and national health officials and agencies. He noted that the university adopted all recommended standards for mask wearing and social distancing on campus before the start of the fall semester, adding that students and faculty are involved in a daily survey in which they are asked to report any virus-like conditions or concerns about close contact with an individual who has tested positive.
Under guidelines established by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, the university would be required to move all online learning only in the event it reaches 100 cases or 5% of the student body. In NU's case, the number would be 100 cases, Burns said.
While he said the university obviously strives for zero cases, it has so far not seen the sort of clusters of cases or dramatic uptick in positive cases that have been experienced at universities and colleges in other parts of the state.
At the State University at Oneonta, for example, students began fall semester classes on Aug. 24 and in a matter of days the campus had a small but growing cluster of students infected with the COVID-19 virus. By mid-September, the campus reported more than 700 infections involving students.
Burns said university officials view the health and safety of students as job No. 1 as the fall semester continues, adding that protecting against the spread of the virus on campus involves many of the same steps and standards being employed in all walks of life in the state and across the country.
"I don't think that we'd call it a success, but I think we're pleased where we are at this point," he said.
Burns said the university is continuing to work with officials from the Niagara County Department of Health to perform contract tracing whenever a positive case is identified on campus.
"We're following all of the policies and the protocols we put in place during the summer," Burns said.
