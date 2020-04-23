Niagara University’s Border Community SERVICE (Special Emergency Response Volunteer Initiative for Community Empowerment) program is leading an effort distribute face masks to seniors in the Niagara region.
The organization, which is focused on enhancing regional emergency preparedness, solicited the participation of its CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) members and partnered with the volunteer group Operation Sewing Squad - Flattening the WNY Curve, to make the masks, which it has distributed to local organizations that help the senior and other vulnerable populations in the county.
“Networking with the group of individuals who are associated with the Niagara County Social Services Collaborative, we identified different groups and approximate numbers to help them meet their needs,” said Terri Mannarino, Border Community SERVICE Niagara County program coordinator.
More than 550 masks have been distributed to the Health Association of Niagara County, Inc., Community Missions, and Heart, Love, and Soul.
