LEWISTON — A viewing of artwork created by survivors of domestic violence will serve as the centerpiece of an Oct. 3 event at Niagara University’s Castellani Art Museum titled “Surviving … Thriving: A Journey of Healing through Art.”
The event is being held in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and organizers are tying it to the Red Flag Campaign, a national public awareness initiative designed to encourage college students to intervene when they see a warning sign (“red flag”) of partner violence. Doors open at 5 p.m. and a welcome reception begins 5:30. The art exhibit continues through 8 p.m.
In addition to the artwork, the event will feature the “Silent Witness Project,” 21 black silhouettes, each bearing the name and date of death of a Niagara County domestic violence victim, and “The Clothesline Project,” a visual display of T-shirts with messages to raise awareness of domestic and sexual violence.
Several community organizations are collaborating to host the event, including Niagara University, the Child Advocacy Center of Niagara, New York State Police, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Victim Assistance Unit & Domestic Violence Intervention Program, the Niagara Falls Police Department Domestic Violence Unit, Pinnacle Community Services and the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier.
Admission is $1 for Niagara University students and $5 for the general public. All proceeds will be donated to domestic violence services at Pinnacle Community Services.
To learn more about the event, call 286-8182, or email jbeebe@niagara.edu or dradatz@niagara.edu.
