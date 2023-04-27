Youngsoo Choi, associate professor and program coordinator for Niagara University’s College of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management, has been invited by Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) to attend today’s joint meeting of Congress, featuring an address by Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Choi earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in international economics from Seoul National University in South Korea before earning his Ph.D in the U.S. and beginning his career at Niagara University in 2013. At Niagara, Choi has helped to lead international collaborations including relationships between Niagara University and several universities in South Korea.
“We applaud his efforts and that of Niagara University to recognize the importance of relationship building in communities and across nations, and we commend their work supporting the next generation of leaders in industries critical to the Western New York economy,” Higgins said in a release.
Choi’s work has contributed to a better understanding of opportunities to expand tourism and grow the economy locally and internationally. His vast portfolio of research and projects includes several with the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area.
“At Niagara University we are continuing to cultivate a diverse and international environment to better prepare our students to meet the demands of an ever-changing global economy,” Choi said. “I am honored to be able to attend the bi-national event at the joint session of Congress, and I am extremely grateful to Congressman Brian Higgins for inviting me to attend this historic event.”
Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol is visiting the U.S. with his wife, First Lady Kim Keon Hee, at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The joint meeting of Congress is scheduled for 11 a.m. today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.