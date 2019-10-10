The life and work of Louis Massignon, the ethical dilemma faced by vegetarians, and pitching new business ideas are topics left to be discussed during Niagara University’s October Speaker Series.
The series continues this Thursday with Christian Krokus, Ph.D., an associate professor and chair of the theology and religious studies department at the University of Scranton. Dr. Krokus will speak on the extraordinary life and work of Louis Massignon, the French Catholic scholar of Islam and pioneer of Christian-Muslim understanding.
On Oct. 24, Benjamin Lennertz, Ph.D., assistant professor of philosophy at Colgate University, will present the Albert the Great Lecture: “Are Mere Vegetarians (Like Me) Irrational?” which will explore the dilemma that vegetarians who choose not to eat meat for ethical reasons may face if they do not adopt the stronger position of veganism.
The series wraps up on Oct. 30, with the NUSURF Lecture, presented by the Niagara University Science Undergraduate Research Fellow program. Francis J. Waller, Ph.D., a former senior research associate with Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., will discuss “The Pitch: Connecting the Entrepreneur and the Investor.” The 1965 Niagara University graduate has more than 35 years of experience in industry and teaching, and is the author or co-author of 46 U.S. patents.
All presentations take place at 5:15 p.m. at the Castellani Art Museum on the Niagara University campus, and are free and open to the public.
