The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to four in Niagara County on Thursday.
Niagara County Public Health Director Dan Stapleton said all four cases involve individuals who live in Western Niagara County, which includes Niagara Falls and the towns of Niagara, Lewiston and Porter.
The first case involves a 42-year-old female who is being treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital.
The new three cases involve:
• An 83-year-old man who tested positive at Mount St. Mary's. County officials said the man has underlying health complications and is currently in a local health care facility;
• A 62-year-old man who tested positive at a Kaleida facility. County officials said the man does not have any apparent underlying health complications and is currently isolating at home;
• A 62-year-old female who tested positive at a Kaleida facility. It unknown at this time if she has any underlying health condition. County officials said is isolating at home.
According to Stapleton, none of these individuals were under Niagara County Health Department quarantine and none are connected to each other.
As of Thursday evening, there were 42 individuals in quarantine, four in isolation and five tests results pending in Niagara County.
"I recognize the public wants as much information as possible as soon as possible," Stapleton said. "We are doing our best to get that out. Our initial priority is quarantining those who were in close, regular contact with these individuals because that is the key to reducing community spread. With three cases, that effort is taking time, but our team is working hard. A full contact trace that looks back at all the places an individual has been will take between 24 and 48 hours and will be released as soon as we can. At this time, we cannot say for sure if the disease was contracted through community spread or exposure through travel to a hot zone, but all signs seem to be pointing toward community spread."
On Wednesday, Stapleton expressed frustration about a lack of testing supplies for Niagara County.
On Thursday, he said his department is ready to start doing more testing, but there hasn't been an update on 1,500 tests that are on back order from New York state.
Tests are not the only item in short supply. Stapleton said requests for additional personal protective equipment, including masks, gowns, gloves, face masks and face shields, have not yet been honored by the state.
Stapleton again recommended that residents across Niagara County stay in their homes as often as possible and said they should only go out for necessities like food.
"The risk is too great for people to think they can go wherever," he said.
