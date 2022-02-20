Nursing assistant program graduates first class

Four students attended Thursday’s graduation ceremony for the inaugural Free Nursing Assistant training program created by the Niagara Falls Housing Authority (NFHA) with Orleans/Niagara BOCES and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center (NFMMC).
The first class of five students is the first of many to be trained this year. Approximately 80 students will participate in six weeks of free classroom and clinical training at NFMMC’s Schoellkopf Health Center and preparation for the NYS Nurse Aide Certification Exam.
Participants receive free tuition, free books & materials, stipends for uniforms, transportation and childcare and a paid bonus upon completion of the program. Throughout the program, NFHA service coordinators deliver ongoing assistance, coaching and support services to participants to ensure that any obstacles are addressed.
A new class begins on Feb. 28.
The program is in place to address a shortage of health care workers as well as provide employment opportunities with vast potential. Organizers say it will positively impact the health of Niagara Falls and Niagara County.
According to a release, 94% of nursing homes are in desperate need of staff right now. Nationally, 800,000 people are on waiting lists for home and community-based services.
The lack of staff is such a severe problem that in December, Gov. Kathy Hochul deployed 120 members of the National Guard to assist Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) in nine area nursing homes and long-term care facilities, as part of an effort to alleviate staffing shortages in nursing homes across the state.
Poor health is prevalent in Niagara Falls and Niagara County where residents have the highest risk of heart disease and stroke in the entire country — and are disproportionately impacted by chronic disease. Additionally, the number of adults over 65 years of age in need of long-term care will increase by 70% in the next 20 years, both in Niagara County and across the U.S.. The urgent, ongoing need for Nursing Assistants will continue to grow.
A final goal of our program is employment for NFHA residents and vulnerable populations. It is difficult for low-income individuals with minimal training to secure good-paying employment with the potential for career advancement. Often, barriers like limited education, lack of work experience and childcare issues impede progress.
Training as a Nursing Assistant is a quick way into the health care field and can serve as a stepping stone for multiple career paths in the industry. Typically, immediate employment as a CNA is available upon certification while our program provides the coaching and support services that ensure success.
