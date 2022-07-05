Elderwood at Lockport and Newfane Rehabilitation & Health Care Center have been put on notice, along with 10 other nursing facilities across Western New York, about one-day strikes by members of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East if the union’s demands are not met.
The union wants a $15 minimum wage for service workers, higher starting rates for potential new employees, and standard raises that are based on experience, all in an effort to retain local, long-term workers at each facility.
About 98.6% of the membership at each targeted facility voted to go through with one-day strikes. Late last week organizers sent 10-day notices to each facility. The strike action is scheduled for July 12 and July 13. In total, more than 1,200 workers would be off-the-clock.
According to Grace Bogdanove, 1199SEIU vice president for Western New York Nursing Home Division, the 10-day notice is a warning of an event that may not have to occur. She said no one at 1199SEIU wants to see the residents of those facilities go without proper oversight — and that’s the point of this strike.
“The union issues a 10-day notice to employers ahead of any strike. This gives the employer time to prepare for replacement workers and any contingency plans to provide care for the residents throughout the strike,” Bogdanove said.
Elderwood, the nursing facility chain with properties in Lockport and Williamsville, released a statement regarding the negotiation between the owner and 1199SEIU.
“Elderwood remains committed to providing safe, high-quality care for our residents in a vibrant and engaging environment,” Chuck Hayes, vice president of marketing, said in a written statement. “We continue to focus our efforts at the bargaining table and to engage in meaningful dialog about the concerns 1199SEIU has put forth to date.”
Hayes noted that Elderwood has offered 1199SEIU “the most generous wage offer” in its history.
“We are strongly committed to reaching an agreement on a contract that helps us to continue to reward the exceptional care our staff provides every day,” Hayes stated.
Bogdanove said the “bargaining table” has not been utilized in a way that ensures the workers’ demands are met.
“We are striking because months of negotiations have not led to a settlement that is fair to our workers,” she said.
Personnel at Newfane Rehabilitation & Health Care Center declined to comment on the strike notice Tuesday and asked to not be contacted again.
