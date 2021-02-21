Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning transitioning to snow showers in the afternoon. Becoming windy. High 37F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.