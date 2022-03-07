Nursing home workers to strike

More than 150 nursing home workers at Ascension Living at Our Lady of Peace in Lewiston will strike for one day in demand for competitive wages and better staffing levels on Wednesday.
Negotiations between St. Louis based Ascension Living’s management and union workers broke down over economic issues this week. The nursing home workers are represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.
“We will strike to help our residents,” Jacqulyn Vincent, licensed practical nurse said. “We need more staff and we can’t get more workers without decent wages and benefits.”
Last month, union health care workers at Ascension Living at Our Lady of Peace, a subsidiary of one of the largest Catholic Health systems in St. Louis voted unanimously to authorize a one-day strike. Ascension Living at Our Lady of Peace caregivers have been working without a contract since Dec. 31, when their 16-month contract expired.
Ascension Living sent letters to workers threatening a five-day unpaid lockout if the planned strike for March 9th proceeds. Union leaders allege that locking out workers beyond the one-day strike is illegal.
“This is another way for a large out-of-state company, like Ascension Living to intimidate workers in a small rural community who are only trying to provide the best care to their residents,” said Grace Bogdanove, 1199SEIU Vice-President.
“We are only doing a one-day strike, but Ascension is locking us out of work for four days,” said Daniel Martinucci, maintenance technician. “Four days! Ascension is gonna have to pay out of their pocket to hire an agency, which is costing them a lot more than what we make. We are just asking for fair wages.”
