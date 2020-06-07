Nursing students join medical field when they're needed the most

In the past year, the Orleans-Niagara BOCES’ Licensed Practical Nurse Program has had 100% of students pass their licensure and certification exam to practice nursing in New York state.
The timing couldn't be better as the world is in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic which has called for a significant rise in the demand for nurses and medical practitioners.
Joe Steinmetz, the Adult Education director, is proud of this student accomplishment, especially since the national average of students passing the exam is 82%.
“... with job openings abounding in the health care field, we are expecting all of our graduates to obtain employment now that they have secured this official credential,” he said.
Debbie Dittmer, an instructor in the LPN program, says the clinical and lab portions of the program faced many challenges due to distance learning.
“We have to use different platforms to make sure we have interactive simulations for clinical learning," she said. "We also have Zoom for face-to-face interaction everyday for class. We have video case studies that we do. It’s just a bunch of different things. We have to learn; as nurses have to be adaptable, we have to learn how to be adaptable. It’s just different platforms that we have to use to put our curriculum on.”
In the past few weeks, it has been a struggle for students working to transition to online students. As for the administrators and instructors, the big struggle has been working to cram all of the necessary material into online courses.
“We use ATI (Assessment Technologies Institute) and F.A. Davis gave us a distance leaning program for free,” Dittmer said. “They have what’s called clinical interaction scenarios. It's like a scenario and they have a patient chart that the student has to input all the material. They have questions that interact with the patient scenario. It’s petty involved. It’s a little synopsis of a patient through a clinical day. We have video case studies through ATI. They (students) watch a video and then they have challenge questions. Then they have to look up and research the question, and quickly think the challenge questions through. Then they have to upload a video verbal response. Then they have to view three of their other peers and respond to their other peers as well.”
Graduate Kelsi Flegal, who's now working with the Lockport Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, said some of the most helpful parts of the nursing program to work through this pandemic ideal with PPE (personal protection equipment.)
“I would say our main class to help us out was our nursing labs where we practiced everything before go out into the floor and onto the units,” she said. “They teach us everything we need to know properly and safely before we go out into clinical trials. And then we continue to practice in clinical, the right way. That way when we graduate, everything is by the books, done properly, and we stay safe.”
For the most part, she has been working with geriatric patients. Prior to coming into her job everyday, Flegal said she is screened for the virus and fills out a questionnaire regarding any symptoms she might be feeling. Fellow LPN Nursing program graduate Micheal Swain, who works at Elderwood, said there are plenty of things that are not learned in the classroom.
Since starting his work, he has found the most valuable lesson he learned on the job was time management. Some of the most helpful things he learned from the program were teamwork and camaraderie with other students. This is valuable when trying to build relationships with co-workers, especially now, Swain said.
Steinmetz, the adult ed director, says recruitment is currently underway for the next Niagara Falls LPN program which will begin this spring. ONBOCES is also offering an LPN program in Lockport.
Kathleen Bongiovanni, the assistant principal at the Niagara Career and Technical Education Center, said the last semester for the LPN Program in Lockport was a bit tricky since the nursing program had to develop a quick way to adapt to teach clinicals online. She said teachers were quickly taught how to do this and keeping apprised of how students were doing with the newly adapted program.
“We had to teach an extra clinical lab on COVID-19 and different ways of handling that," she said. "Those lessons are going to be in the curriculum for all of the upcoming classes. It’s on disease and prevention. COVID-19 sparked that and it’s something the state said that’s in."
