Nurturing Fathers program starts in May

The Nurturing Fathers program is coming to Lockport schools as a part of the My Brother’s Keeper grant the district had received in 2021. The Brother’s Keeper Advisory Council had voted unanimously to include the program in January and the first round of the program will start in May.
The six-week program kicks off May 3 and will run between 5:30 and 8 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through June 11. The Nurturing Fathers program calls for fathers, sons, grandfathers, brothers, uncles, nephews, cousins and other male caregivers to talk, teach and bond with each other as men who care for children.
Antoine Johnson of Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network talked about the program as a way for fathers or soon-to-be fathers to be more confident in their role. He also noted that the program teaches advocacy for fathers in their child’s life.
“The community has to meet the needs of dads as they do for moms,” Johnson said. "They have unique capabilities, just as moms have unique capabilities, with their children, and are not just financial support and protection. Father’s have a capacity to be nurturing.”
Johnson described the program as a “tool” not a remedy but notes there is some definitive proof it has beneficial effects. Nurturing Father dads are reporting that they are getting more time with their children than before taking the program.
“I think what happens is they see a behavior improvement that makes the mother more comfortable with giving more access,” Johnson said.
Those who take the program also report better co-parenting with the mothers of their children. They learn to talk to both their partner, or ex-partner, and they also learn how to talk to their kids.
“The idea is they get skills and knowledge to be healthy caregivers of children,” Johnson said.
The program will run in the high school library and refreshments are included. Contact Anna Barrett at abarrett@lockportschools.net for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.