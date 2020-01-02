Proceedings in a lawsuit requesting an immediate special election in New York's 27th Congressional District have been adjourned until Jan. 13.
Chris Collins vacated the seat on Sept. 30, immediately before pleading guilty to criminal charges related to insider trading.
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has suggested he'll call for a special election on April 28, the same day as the Democratic presidential primary in New York, to avoid an extra $1 million of spending on a separate election.
Nicholas Langworthy, chairman of the New York State Republican Party, and two voters in the 27th district filed suit against Cuomo and the New York State Board of Elections in December.
The suit, filed in state Supreme Court in Monroe County, asserts Cuomo is legally bound to call a special election as soon as possible and claims the two named voters "are experiencing irreparable harm by being denied representation, denied the opportunity to vote, and denied other constitutional and civil rights."
On Thursday, Justice John Ark adjourned the case until Jan 13.
The New York State GOP later issued a tweet saying NY-27 needs a representative now.
"Big surprise Cuomo's henchmen in the AG's office feigned ignorance & a paperwork mishap, seeking a month-long delay. The judge denied his stall tactic & we are back in court a week from Monday. NY-27 needs representation, now," the tweet said.
State law mandates that a special election be held between 70 and 80 days from the date that the governor issues a proclamation for the election.
Republicans including Niagara County GOP Committee Chair Rich Andres previously told the Union-Sun & Journal that a Democratic candidate would have an advantage if Cuomo decides to hold the special election during the April Democratic presidential primary, because more Democratic-registered voters would be likely to turn out.
