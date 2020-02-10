A special election in New York's 27th Congressional District will be held on April 28. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo officially proclaimed the date on Monday.
The special election will be held to fill vacancies in the 27th district as well as the 11th, 31st and 136th state Assembly districts and the 15th state Senate District.
Now that the election has been scheduled, local party committees have to officially name their candidates. In the 27th Congressional District, that was already done, unofficially. The Democratic Party is backing Nate McMurray, former Grand Island town supervisor, and the Republican Party is going with current state Sen. Chris Jacobs.
Republican leaders previously expressed dissatisfaction with a special election date of April 28, which is also the date of the Democratic Presidential Primary Election in New York.
The 27th district seat has been empty since late September / early October, when former Rep. Chris Collins resigned right before peleading guilty to insider trading charges. Last month, Collins was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison.
The winner of the April 28 special election will complete the remainder of Collins' term of office, which expires at the end of this year.
One or both major parties will be in campaign mode again in June, when primary elections are slated to determine who's on the November 2020 ballot. While McMurray does not appear to have any primary challengers, a battle is forming on the GOP side where several hopefuls who didn't get the party's backing to run in the special election, including family law attorney Beth Parlato and Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychjliw, are gearing up for round 2.
