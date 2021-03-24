ITHACA — The launch of the state’s free, online Citizen Public Health Training Course, delivered by the state Department of Health in partnership with Cornell University, was announced Wednesday. The course is designed to educate New York state residents about public health, prevention and preparedness. The lessons are from top public health experts.
The program, unveiled in January during Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State address, promises to prepare and equip New Yorkers to become better versed in public health, and build an informed network of community health leaders across the state. Participants will learn about COVID-19 and other public health issues, while gaining insight into information and resources that will benefit their communities.
Developed by Cornell’s Master of Public Health (MPH) program and delivered through eCornell, the four-part online training program is designed to give students the expertise and tools to take an active role in community-led initiatives surrounding public health improvement, and prevention and response in the event of public health emergencies.
“When our state was ambushed by COVID-19, New Yorkers rose to the occasion, supported each other and worked together to stop the spread,” Cuomo said. “Following the facts and the science has played a critical role in keeping the infection and hospitalization rates down across the state. Moving forward, it is critical that we are equipped with the tools and knowledge we need to protect ourselves, our families and our communities not just against Covid, but also against other public health emergencies that may arise in the future.”
Upon completion of the training, participants will be designated “NYS Citizen Public Health Leaders” and will be informed how they can volunteer in support of their local public health operations — especially during emergencies — as well as how to find, use and share verified information about public health matters from reliable sources.
“Cornell University is proud to partner with New York State ... to educate individuals across the state to inform and support their families and their respective communities,” President Martha E. Pollack said. “We thank Governor Cuomo for his partnership in launching this training program, which we know will have a meaningful impact on the lives of New Yorkers across the state.”
Dr. Gen Meredith, associate director of the MPH program, led the effort to design the initial four-part curriculum and build the team that developed educational content for the public health training content. eCornell helped turn the curriculum into interactive and engaging web-based training. The curriculum covers the central themes of public health, including health literacy, access, community engagement, equity and sustainability, Meredith said.
For more information on the program, including how to register to become a NYS Citizen Public Health Leader, go to: https://www.ny.gov/programs/citizen-public-health-training-program.
