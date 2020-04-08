NY data shows virus taking toll on Hispanics, African Americans

ALBANY -- The coronavirus pandemic is killing African American and Latino New Yorkers at a disproportionate rate, according to preliminary data released by the state Wednesday.
The new statistics prompted state Attorney General Letitia James to call for rapid testing and expanded treatment efforts to address what she called “devastating disparities.”
The data came as the total number of COVID-19 deaths in New York climbed to 6268 after 779 fatalities in the previous 24 hours.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded to the data pointing to high numbers of infections in minority communities by appointing the president of the State University at Albany, Havidian Rodriguez, to bring mobile testing and outreach efforts to the impacted demographic groups.
The data, collected by the state from coroners offices, show while African Americans account for 9% of the population outside of New York City, they account for 18 percent of the COVID-19 deaths thus far.
In that same region, also defined as upstate and the suburbs that ring New York City, out of total virus deaths, 14% involved Hispanic people. Hispanics make up 11% of the region’s population.
White New Yorkers, who make up 75% of the regions outside New York City, so far account for 62% of the deaths in that area since the pandemic reached the state last month.
Niagara Falls city schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie applauded the state for using data to expand efforts to curb the spread.
Some of the poorest and most underserved people in his city, Laurrie said, live in a neighborhood in close proximity to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
“We are lucky because of the reach Niagara Falls Memorial has,” Laurrie said. “We’re not seeing it as bad because the hospital is physically smack dab in the middle of the neighborhood. That takes away the transportation issue.”
According to Cuomo, one factor in why members of minority groups appear to be dying at higher rates in New York than white residents is co-morbidity -- meaning they had other health problems at the time they became infected by the contagion. But the governor acknowledged additional research is needed.
“I get the underlying illness issue, but what else is at play?” Cuomo said. “Are more public workers Latino and African-American who don’t have a choice, frankly, but to go out there everyday and drive the bus and drive the train and show up for work and wind up subjecting themselves to, in this case, the virus.”
He also noted members of minority groups often live in urban neighborhoods with dense populations.
On a related front, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, urged the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to begin making available broader demographic data for those who have tested positive for the virus. She said the information should go beyond hospitalization and gender data to include a breakdown by ethnicity, race and occupation.
Health care workers, GIllibrand noted, are being infected “at alarming rates.”
“Access to key demographic data is increasingly critical to both understand the virus and to provide desperately needed resources to vulnerable populations,” Gillibrand said.
The COVID-19 crisis has been dominating all discussions at the state Capitol in recent weeks and ignited concerns about the practicality of holding elections in the traditional formats.
Recognizing the guidance for social distancing, Cuomo issued an executive order allowing New Yorkers to vote by absentee ballot in the June 23 primary election.
The governor also tacked on an additional 13 weeks of eligibility for unemployment benefits, adding to the current limit of six months.
Those who qualify for the weekly payments will also be able to collect an additional $600 if they lost their jobs due to the crisis, with the state anticipating it will be reimbursed for those payments by the federal government.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.