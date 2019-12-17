NY lawmakers spar over impeachment

ALBANY — President Donald Trump's administration and New York Republicans cranked up their criticism Tuesday of New York Democratic congressmen now backing the impeachment effort that has sparked deep rifts across the nation.
The sharpest jab was aimed at Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica, a freshman seeking re-election in a district won by Trump in 2018.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Steven Groves argued Brindisi lurched into the pro-impeachment camp after initially signaling he had no interest in the effort.
“While President Trump has been laser focused on supporting America’s veterans, growing our economy, and renegotiating our trade agreements, Brindisi has wasted time and taxpayer dollars on a sham impeachment hoax that (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi and (New York Democrat Rep. Jerry) Nadler have been focused on since the day the President took office,” Groves said in a statement emailed to New York reporters and editors.
Four Republican challengers, including former Rep. Claudia Tenney, are seeking their party's nomination to run against Brindisi, a moderate Democrat, next November.
In a statement Tuesday, Brindisi said: "I took an oath to defend the Constitution. What the President has done is not something I can pretend is normal behavior. It is also not okay for the President to block the testimony of key subpoenaed witnesses that had direct knowledge of the administration’s actions."
Brindisi added: "There is a difference between working with a President and checking that same President. My job is to do both. I will be voting for the articles of impeachment and I look forward to getting right back to work to get things done for the American people.”
But state Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy wasn't ready to let Brindisi off the hook. He also attacked Reps. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, and Max Rose, D-Staten Island, saying the three Democrats underwent a "metamorphosis" leaving them to back a "thinly-concocted sham" aimed at undoing the 2016 election result.
"They have sealed their legacy as untrustworthy partisans whose one term in Congress will be nothing more than a failed attempt at removing a President who has given us the greatest economy in American history,” Langworthy said.
Like Brindisi, Delgado is a relative newcomer to the politically risky impeachment movement. Trump won Delgado's district in 2016.
Delgado declared over the weekend that he will vote to impeach Trump because “my conscience tells me that the right thing to do is abide by my oath of office and vote affirmatively for both articles.”
Trump is accused of abuse of his presidential powers by obstructing Congress and asking the president of Ukraine to probe former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, now a Democratic candidate for president, while using military funding assistance as leverage.
In western New York, a candidate for the House seat vacated by Chris Collins, state Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, said Democrats backing impeachment are engaging in "political theater."
Ortt said the House investigation was unable to find any evidence of bribery or an illegal "quid pro quo," a favor done to produce a government action.
The Democrats, Ortt said, "are trying to lay the groundwork so their candidate can run against a president who went through an impeachment investigation. This president has been investigated for almost his entire first term. I think most people will see this for what it is."
The impeachment issue has also flared up in the North Country, where incumbent Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has signaled she will vote against impeachment. One of her Democratic challengers, Tedra Cobb, supported the inquiry but has not stated where she stands on impeachment.
The entire Republican House delegation is expected to vote against the articles of impeachment.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
