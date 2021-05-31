Bars and restaurants no longer have to close at midnight across New York state, as its coronavirus curfew for indoor dining ended Monday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last month that the restriction would be lifted. With that, establishments can return to the closing times that their liquor licenses or other regulations allow.
A similar pandemic curfew for outdoor dining ended May 17, although some local governments have their own closing-time rules for outdoor tables.
Cuomo said in a release Monday that the curfew's end “is the result of New Yorkers banding together, practicing safety precautions and getting vaccinated, so we can defeat the virus and work our way towards a new normal.”
Also Monday, Cuomo announced that the statewide 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 0.67 percent on Sunday, a new low.
In addition, more than 19 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the state.
"We continue to make progress and we are on the verge of defeating COVID-19 for good, but it's vital that we continue to get as many shots in arms as we can," Cuomo said. "We're establishing new pop-up sites across the state and are offering incentives to encourage those who haven't yet received a shot to take it. New Yorkers have fought this terrible virus every step of the way through an unimaginably difficult time, and there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but getting everyone vaccinated as soon as possible is critical to New York's future public health and economic recovery."
In Niagara County, health officials said Friday that nine new cases had been confirmed since Thursday for a total of 138 active cases in the county — 130 cases isolating at home and nine cases in area hospitals.
The death toll in Niagara County, as of Friday, was 353, according to the county.
According to state officials, Niagara County neared 62% of those 18 and older who had received at least one vaccine shot.
As for the dining rules, restaurateurs have been looking forward to the later hours as they try to recover from the shutdowns and other limitations on their business during the virus crisis.
“The lifting of the curfew is critically important,” the NYC Hospitality Alliance's executive director, Andrew Rigie, said in an interview earlier this month. The alliance advocates for restaurants and nightlife in New York City.
“We’re a 24/7 city, so there’s tons of people that would still be out eating and drinking after midnight,” Rigie said.
In one sign of nightlife resuming, the comedy club Carolines on Broadway reopened Thursday and celebrated with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting Monday, featuring U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other dignitaries.
The club, like Broadway theaters and other entertainment venues, shut down March 2020 as the virus was on a staggering spike in New York City.
“To be able to see this club some back to life and to be able to make this person laugh and that person laugh, I’m super-excited about it,” comedian Donnell Rawlings, who headlined the opening shows, told WABC-TV last week.
“People have been cooped up so long. They want to do something. And what gets us through the most trying times of our lives? Comedy,” he said. “We have to find something to laugh at.”
Broadway theaters, meanwhile, recently resumed selling tickets, though their shows aren't set to reopen until September or October.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
