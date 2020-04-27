Lockport
• The sheriff's office fielded a complaint on April 16 about construction at a business not following Pause guidelines, due to the lack of a place to wash up and people on site not maintaining social distance. The general contractor advised the business was classified as essential and was having problems with a subcontractor getting water hooked up. When a second complaint was filed April 17, a deputy returned to the site and observed workers on a roof wearing masks and were 20 feet apart from each other. The contractor advised a slop sink was being set up on site that day, and further advised that toilet paper and sanitizer were being stolen from a portable toilet and had to be replaced. The portable toilet would be moved inside, near the slop sink, for construction workers and a table would be set up nearby with cleaner, rubber gloves and paper towels, the contractor said.
• The sheriff's office fielded multiple complaints about a South Transit Road auto dealership remaining open and not observing social distancing guidelines. An investigator visited the site on April 21 and observed a quiet sales room area with all employees wearing masks. The owner advised that staffing of the business has been reduced to one-third of its normal workforce, with the rest furloughed, and vehicles were being disinfected. In the customer waiting room, seats were marked off to guide proper social distancing.
• A sheriff's deputy responded to a complaint about a South Transit Road restaurant on April 21 and did not find any violations.
• A sheriff's deputy responded to a complaint about a South Transit Road business where five to 10 people inside were not wearing masks and not social distancing on April 23. The deputy found employees and most customers were wearing masks, and the business had posted COVID signs and limited occupancy.
• The sheriff's office fielded a complaint about a non-essential business operating on South Transit Road on April 22. The owner told a deputy that the business provides OSHA-certified clothing and work wear for businesses and municipalities. The deputy advised the owner to apply online for designation as an essential business.
Royalton
• A deputy visited a Rochester Road business on April 20, after a complaint about Pause Act violations there. No one was found in the parking lot and the building appeared unoccupied, the deputy reported.
Wheatfield
• A deputy visited a business on the 7000 block of Schultz Road on April 17, after a complaint about Pause Act violations there. The owner showed an email from New York state indicating the business was deemed essential, and told the deputy that the workforce and business hours of operation both had been reduced by half.
• A deputy did two hours surveillance on a business on Commerce Park on April 17, after a complaint filed through the NYS Pause Hotline, and found no signs the business was operating. The owner was contacted and informed that the sheriff's office would continue watching to ensure their compliance.
• A sheriff's investigator visited a bar on Ward Road several times in mid April, after a complaint indicating at least five vehicles were parked outside every day. On April 18 the investigator noted one unoccupied vehicle on site and a sign indicating the bar was closed. An employee advised the business has been closed since March 16 and no liquor was being served; the employee said she was there painting the interior and other members of the organization were coming in to assist with maintenance work.
• A sheriff's investigator looked into a complaint about a pet grooming business on Walmore Road continuing to take customers in mid April. The investigator visited the site on April 16 and spoke with the owner, who were wearing masks and said they were taking grooming customers, since they also offer a pet boarding facility, which is considered an essential business. In conversation with the investigator, the owners agreed to cease providing pet grooming if that is determined to be a non-essential service.
Pendleton
• A sheriff's deputy visited a business on South Transit Road on April 17, after a complaint about workers there not wearing masks. The deputy found one employee conducting business with a single customer. The employee said his employer had attempted to apply for an essential business designation but could not provide any paperwork. The deputy advised the employee that business should cease until the company is approved as an essential business; the employer could not be reached.
• A sheriff's deputy visited an auto shop on Donner Road on April 16 and April 17, after a complaint about violations of the Pause Act there. On April 17, the deputy spoke with a manger who advised employees are working from home and one employee is handling packing and shipping on site.
• A sheriff's deputy spoke with a top soil company owner on April 8, after a complaint about between 10 and 15 people working there. The owner showed paperwork from the state indicating materials that the business is allowed to supply and deliver. The owner was found to be in compliance with state regulations.
Lewiston
• A sheriff's deputy pursued a complaint about a landscaping business continuing to operate in mid April. On April 21, the deputy followed a truck from the business to a cemetery, where the deputy observed two other trucks with the company logo and six to eight employees working without masks. A man at the scene argued to the deputy that nothing was being done by the landscaping company that other businesses weren't doing. The deputy advised that no mulching or beautification work could be done.
Somerset
• A sheriff's deputy visited a Lake Road business on April 16, after a complaint about Pause Act violations there. An employee advised that employees were offered masks and those who refused them had to sign off on their refusal. Also, the employee said, hand sanitizer and washing stations were provided.
New York on Pause
Deputies at the Niagara County Sheriff's Office have responded to several complaints regarding violations of the NYS on PAUSE Plan in recent weeks. It involves several restrictions on local businesses.
