NY swelters amid July heat wave

If you don't have to venture outside in the heat today, officials say it's probably best to just stay inside, preferably in place where there is air conditioning.
If you are forced to endure the outdoors amid what's expected to be heat index values that could climb as high as 100 degrees or more, then officials say it's important to take all necessary precautions.
As Western New York and the rest of the state prepared to deal with yet another day of potentially dangerous heat conditions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday encouraged New Yorkers to try to stay as cool as possible.
"I urge New Yorkers to take any and all necessary precautions this weekend against extreme heat," Cuomo said.
The National Weather Service issued Heat Advisories for the majority of counties outside of the North Country. Communities across the state from Niagara Falls to New York City announced extended pool hours and the availability of cooling stations for today and Sunday. Cuomo also announced that extended hours will continue through Sunday at more than 30 parks statewide.
"State parks with swimming facilities will be open later, and if air conditioning is not available to you, there are public cooling stations all throughout the state. Be sure to check on neighbors and limit outdoor activity to ensure that you and your loved ones remain safe and healthy through the extreme temperatures."
Temperatures climbed into the 90s around much of the state Friday as much of the nation dealt with high heat. High temperatures are expected to linger through the weekend.
The heated forecast prompted the cancellation of several events in New York City, including an outdoor festival featuring soccer star Megan Rapinoe, musician John Legend and "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah. OZY Fest, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Central Park. was also canceled as was a planned Times Square commemoration of the 1969 moon landing.
Officials earlier announced the cancellation of the New York City Triathlon, which was scheduled for Sunday.
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio directed owners of office buildings over 100 feet tall to set thermostats to 78 degrees through Sunday to conserve energy.
This period of hot weather will result in an increased risk of heat stress and heat-related illness. People who are susceptible to heat related illnesses - including young children, the elderly, those who exercise outdoors, those involved in vigorous outdoor work, and those who have respiratory diseases such as asthma - should take necessary steps to stay cool as temperatures rise. Those at greatest risk of heat-related illness include infants and children up to 4 years of age and those 65 years and older.
Health and public safety officials are encouraging people to take the following precautions while the heat wave continues:
• stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as possible;
• drink plenty of fluids, even if you don't feel thirsty;
• schedule outdoor activities carefully;
• wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen;
• take cool showers or baths to cool down and
• never leave children or pets in cars.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.